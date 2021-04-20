The West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club met at the WBRP AgCenter for the April 13 meeting. Guest speaker Heather Kirk-Ballard; PhD, Assistant Professor of Consumer Horticulture at LSU AgCenter, spoke about “Native Plants Can Help Save Birds and Bees”. A plant swap followed. Hostesses left to right Lorry Trotter, Laurie Roche’, Diana LeBlanc, Chairwomen Janelle Woods, Cheryl Meye and President Andrea Normand.
