Jeff DuPont of DuPont’s Nursery in Plaquemine greeted the WBR Garden & Civic Club on November 8 to tour the greenhouses and see the operation. He walked the club members through the whole process from planting seed in pods, transferring into pots, water plants on the tables, adding inventory and assigning location, pulling orders for costumers, to shipping out orders. Vice President Ada Hebert conducted a meeting at The Island Clubhouse Bistro while waiting for lunch to be served. Hostesses shown left to right are Cheryl Tassin, Betty Jean Landry, Chairwomen Marlene Curcio, Ann Dugas, Vice President Ada Hebert
Not shown, Veronica Burton and Metha Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.