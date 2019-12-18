The beautiful Brick Gallery in West Baton Rouge Parish Museum was the December 10 venue for the annual Christmas Coffee hosted by the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club. As Christmas music played in the background, the members and their guests visited and shared Christmas cheer and memories of days gone by while enjoying delicacies made by members. Tables were draped with crisp white tablecloths and adorned with fresh flowers and greenery from the committee members’ yards. An elegant tablecloth made by member Ruth Stanley graced the main table and was topped by a magnificent centerpiece made by members of fresh flowers and greenery. The stunning table runner consisted of fresh greenery and large red bows. Round tables held a variety of beverages including punch, Lime and Cranberry Water , coffee, and Mimosas. All club members used their culinary skills to make delicious holiday foods including savory, fruits, cheeses, pastries, and candies. Hostesses shown from left to right on the first row: Ruth Stanley, Nancy Jones, Trudy Millard, Joann Newchurch and Kym Cashiola. Back row: Chairwoman Kim Callegan, Ada Hebert, Robyn Cedotal and Carolyn Bonadona.
