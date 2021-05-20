Install This

A gathering for the May 11 Luncheon and installation of next years officers for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club took place in the Neptune Ball Room at the Houmas House. Outgoing President Andrea Normand was presented a gift of a birdhouse for her two years of being president. The 2021-22 officers pictured from left to right: Vice President Ada Hebert, Treasurer Elisa Tubbs, President Trudy Millard, and Secretary Katherine Lorio.

