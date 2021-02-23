Katherine Lorio, member of the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club, presented Breanna Smith, editor of the West Side Journal, the February “To Brighten Your Day Plant.”
Latest News
- Red Beans, Sausage and Rice art competition
- Are you “Petpared” for disasters?
- WBR Garden & Civic Club “To Brighten Your Day Plant”
- Three Louisiana byways receive prestigious designations
- Hinged on History: Historic and reproduction hardware show and tell
- Does empowering women to run for office harm men?
- Lack of bed space at jail poses problems for IPSO
- Murphy takes first at LSU Indoor Meet
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal crash involving motorcycle on service road in Port Allen
- Right lane of I-10 WB off ramp to Port Allen to close tonight
- Go home, Louie. You’re drunk.
- Residents in Brusly, Addis still without power as parish begins to thaw
- Playoff time: Brusly, Port Allen host first round matchups
- Brusly rolls past Kenner Discovery, 56-27 in first round
- Krewe of Community hosts first annual 5K
- Louisiana Center for the Book presents annual Black History Month Program
- WBR Garden and Civic Club February Meeting
- Brusly baseball opens season with win over Thibodaux
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.