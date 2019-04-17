A day trip of nursery tours was enjoyed by the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club on April 9. Plants were purchased at Doug Young Nursery and Holloway Nursery in Forest Hill, Louisiana. Afterwards the club enjoyed a meeting and lunch at the Crawfish House and Grill in Opelousas.
