Famed Blues musician, Chris Thomas King will be the guest speaker for the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s annual Ethel Claiborne Dameron Lecture Series on Sunday, October 20th at 2:30PM at the West Baton Rouge Museum. He will speak on The Blues: The Authentic Narrative Of My Music And Culture. A reception will follow his presentation.
King’s father, Tabby Thomas was a blues musician and legendary juke joint operator in Baton Rouge. This program coincides with the closing day of the West Baton Rouge Museum’s A Cast of Blues exhibit. King will share stories and his insights on the blues, while dispelling myths, such as the popularly held belief that the blues originated in the Mississippi Delta. As an actor, his credits include Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? and Ray, but his heart and soul remain devoted to the preservation of the Blues.
This lecture series is held annually in memory of Ethel Claiborne Dameron, founder of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association and West Baton Rouge Museum. This program is free and open to the public. West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200 or visit www.Facebook.com/TheWBRM.
