Louisiana survivors who purchased or rented a generator and/or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Ida may be eligible for FEMA reimbursement.
FEMA cannot reimburse equipment paid for by another source, such as homeowner’s, flood or other types of insurance. Duplicate payments or reimbursements for assistance provided by insurance or any other source are prohibited by law.
Survivors interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must first apply for assistance. They may do so by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available. Lines are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.
Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw between Aug. 26, 2021 and Sept. 25, 2021, may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items must submitted by the applicant.
FEMA may reimburse applicants up to $800 for generators and up to $250 for chainsaws.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
