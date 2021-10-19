In a new study, SmartAsset* set out to find the most paycheck friendly places in the country. According to the study, West Baton Rouge Parish ranked as one of the most paycheck friendly places in Louisiana. For a more detailed look at the top parishes in Louisiana, check out the table below:
To find the most paycheck friendly places, SmartAsset considered four factors for counties across the U.S.: Semi-Monthly Paycheck, Purchasing Power, Unemployment Rate and Income Growth.
First, they calculated the semi-monthly paycheck for a single individual with two personal allowances. They applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating income tax withholding. To better compare withholding across counties, they assumed a $50,000 annual income. They then indexed the paycheck amount for each county to reflect the counties with the lowest withholding burden, or greatest take-home pay.
They then created a purchasing power index for each county. This reflects the counties with the highest ratio of household income to cost of living. Then, they created an unemployment index that shows the counties with the lowest rate of unemployment. For income growth, they calculated the annual growth in median income throughout a five year period for each county and then indexed the results.
Finally, they calculated the weighted average of the indices to yield an overall paycheck friendliness score using a one-half weighting for semi-monthly paycheck and a one-sixth weighting for purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth. They indexed the final number, so higher values reflect the most paycheck friendly places.
*SmartAsset is the web’s go-to resource for financial advice that powers SmartAdvisor, the largest marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors.
