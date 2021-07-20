Friday, July 30th • 6-8 pm - eGaming Event - Celebrate the end of summer with an afterhours video game event. Whether you like sports, racing, or Just Dance, there will variety of video games and consoles to choose from. Grades 6 and up.
Saturday, July 31st • Youth Art Immersion Class
Join us as we explore different art mediums and techniques for 90 minutes. This standalone art class will cover one of the lessons from the June Art Immersion Camp. Space is limited. Registration is required.
• 9:30-11:00 am, Grades 3-6
• 11:15 am – 12:45 pm, Grades 6 and up
