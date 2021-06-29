Tuesday, July 6th
• 10:00 am - Storytime - Ages birth to 2 years old in the children’s room
• 11:00 am - Storytime - Ages 3+ in the children’s room
Thursday, July 8th
• 5:30-7 pm - Lego Club - Lego lovers and builders unite as we take over the library with fun themes and building challenges. Ages 3 and up.
Saturday, July 10th
• 11:00 am - Science Saturdays - Join us for three Saturdays in July as we explore fun science concepts, experiments, and hands on activities each week. Located in the meeting room. Ages 6 and up.
