Do you need assistance filling out a SNAP (Food Stamp) application? Drop in at the West Baton Rouge Library any time between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2 for one-on-one help provided by a representative from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Help will be available the first Thursday of every month. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.
