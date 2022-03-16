Volunteer
Appreciation Party
The West Baton Rouge Museum is bringing back our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM. Every year we have so many amazing events, and we wouldn’t be able to do any of it without the help of our amazing volunteers. All are welcome!
This year there will be an outdoor reception by the barn where we can enjoy the spring weather and music from our monthly Cajun Jam. In addition to the music, guests can expect refreshments and lots of fun! We will also be presenting awards to both our adults and youth volunteers of the year. For more information, please call the museum at (225)-336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.facebook.com/TheWBRM.
Talented Student Art of West Baton Rouge
Port Allen- The West Baton Rouge Museum will host the Talented Student Art Exhibition opening April 8 and running through May 1, 2022. The exhibit, which features the works of art students in West Baton Rouge Parish public schools, will open with a special reception on April 8th with a celebration on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00 -8:00 PM. Festivities will include an early evening concert followed by Historical Happy Hour entertainment from 6 – 8 For more information about the programs and activities associated with the exhibition call (225) 336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com.
