On Jan. 18, the West Baton Rouge Museum opened a new exhibition, Artists of West Baton Rouge, that puts the spotlight on the many artists who have ties to West Baton Rouge Parish.
The exhibition was inspired by the recent designation of Port Allen as a Louisiana Cultural District.
A public call to artists was issued for submissions and the museum’s curatorial staff selected the pieces on display.
Various media are on display including original paintings, sculptures, and photographs. The artists participating in the exhibit have ties to West Baton Rouge Parish and many of their works are inspired by the local environment.
The Artists of West Baton Rouge exhibit runs through Mar. 22.
Exhibits are available to community organizations such as schools, churches, and libraries upon availability.
For more information call Director of Interpretation Kathe Hambrick at (225) 336-2422 ext. 207 or Curator of Collections Elizabeth Brantley at (225) 336-2422 ext. 206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.