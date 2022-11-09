The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Historical Happy Hour series on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6 – 8 PM. In celebration of the exhibit, Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic, join us for a special concert entitled Mikhala “Jazz Muffin” Iversen’s Billie Holiday and Lester Young Tribute featuring renowned New Orleans based musicians, Mikhala W. Iversen aka “The Jazz Muffin” on vocals, Larry Sieberth on piano, Christian Winther on tenor sax, Ted Long on bass, and Gerald French on drums.
Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer and one of 20th century music’s most iconic figures. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of 44. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints with labels, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author, Zadie Smith.
Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Pending weather conditions, presenters will perform from the Juke Joint’s side porch stage. All are invited to bring blankets, folding chairs, and refreshments to enjoy an outdoor performance on the museum grounds near the Juke Joint located on 6th Street. In the event of inclement or cold weather, this performance will be moved indoors. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or www.facebook.com/TheWBRM/.
