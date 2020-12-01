The West Baton Rouge Museum will hold its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 6 from 2 – 4 p.m. complete with live performances, refreshments, demonstrations, “Take and Make” crafts, and more in a safe setting decorated for the season with many activities taking place in open air areas.
Performances will include an appearance by West Baton Rouge Museum’s very own Blues After School kids led by Rockin’ Mozart Academy LLC instructors, Michael Blount and Mark Dupont, a winter concert performed by West Baton Rouge Oasis Jazz Band led by Daniel Guyton, and familiar holiday tunes sung in Louisiana French and Creole by a trio of musicians, Kelli Jones, Chas Justus, and Chris Stafford. These three talented individuals perform on a new music cd that will go on sale publically at this open house event. Louisiana has a long tradition of translating popular music, and the new holiday EP Joyeux Noël, Bon Chrismeusse is a continuation of that tradition. Some of the songs include Belton Richard’s translation of “All I Want For Christmas Dear is You” - originally a Buck Owens/Don Rich tune, and “J’ai vu Mam après becquer Papa Noël” (“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”).
Festivities will also include a visit from Papa Noel (and a perfect holiday photo op!), Cajun Night Before Christmas storytelling, craft demonstrations and everyone’s favorite campus wide “Find the Elves” scavenger hunt!
This event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required, hand sanitizing stations will be available, and social distancing protocol will be practiced. For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call 225-336-2422 Ext. 15. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
