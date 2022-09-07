On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Museum will be the home for the final tour of the “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic.” Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives, the Billie Holiday exhibit is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer and one of 20th-century music’s most iconic figures. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of forty-four. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints with labels, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author, Zadie Smith.
Upon receiving the Billie Holiday exhibit crates, I watched as the curator of exhibits, Ferin Jones, curator of collections Lauren Hawthorne, and executive director Angelique Bergeron began to unpack meticulously. Although there were over fifty-plus photographs to unearth within a short timeline, I was surprised by two things. One, they were much less of the usual banter between the three; secondly, all contained a calm demeanor within their faces and bodies. I watched as they lifted a three-foot photograph of Billie Holiday with honor and respect while walking in unison. During this moment, I realized a moment of reverence at the WBRM. It was the official unveiling of the Billie Holiday photographs for the upcoming “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibition. The WBRM is proud to share three individual perspectives from the following: Kathe Hambrick, former curator of exhibits for the WBRM and current CEO of 2PERSERVE, Angelique Bergeron, executive director-West Baton Rouge Museum, and Ferin Jones, curator of exhibits-West Baton Rouge Museum.
Kathe Hambrick – former curator of exhibits at WBRM and current CEO of 2PRESERVE Consulting LLC
My definition of a diva is a person who stands tall in knowing what they represent is truth and that they are able to share their strength and truth through their art with the rest of the world. Billie Holiday was a diva. – Kathe Hambrick
How it all started:
The Billie Holiday exhibit was a combination of two things. First, as a previous curator of exhibits for the WBRM and author of “Juke Joint Men,” we began discussing programming to involve Women of the Blues after wrapping up the opening of the WBRM’s Juke Joint. And, of course, the first thing that popped into my mind was that what we call or think of as jazz in Louisiana originally started being called -the blues. And even if you look at the first songs of people like Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Martin, those guys who became famous in New Orleans, many of who had roots up the River Road, include Clarence Williams from Plaquemine, Louisiana, in Iberville Parish. They talked about the blues; they didn’t call it jazz. So, then as I’m thinking about it, I say, “ok, so, ladies who sing the blues? Who are they, and who were they?”
We typically first think of Bessie Smith, but there are many more. Ma Rainey, of course, from the movie “Bessie” (2015) featuring Bessie Smith and Ma Rainey, but I think the person I knew of as the first blues or jazz diva was Billie Holliday.
And so, I’m asking myself, if she was called Lady Sings the Blues, I’m going through all these questions as I research the difference between jazz and blues, I begin to look for exhibits related to the blues. So, we booked the traveling exhibit “Cast of Blues” (2019). And what popped up through SITES was this exhibit on Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill, and I said, “this is it…this is it!”
Thus began the process of interviewing women such as Shirley Neal and asking, “what is the difference between jazz and blues? Which came first? The chicken or the egg?”
On the word Diva:
Divas shine for the world. Divas don’t shine for a small audience. Divas know they are shining for the world to know who they are and what they exemplify through their art, whether it be fashion, music, poetry, or other artistic expressions. That’s my definition of diva.
“When I think of the word, “Diva,” in my opinion, the term is more loosely used today, as in terms of the female artists, Lizzo, Beyonce, or Rhianna,” says Kathe. As a 20-year-old college student, I started to think back at who I would have considered a diva of that era, of the 1940-the 1950s, and Billie Holiday is undoubtedly the iconic American Diva.
The Golden Age:
In the Golden Age of Jazz, as we evolved into the Age of American Music, moving from traditional blues and jazz to contemporary jazz, rhythm and blues, Billie Holiday was in the middle of that Golden Age of Jazz. As a college student, when first introduced to her, I was fascinated with the fashions of that era. Even though I recalled Diana Ross’ role in “Lady Sings the Blues,” as she was a diva in her own period, Billie Holiday, as a Black glamour girl, in those beautiful gowns, that elegant jewelry, and that iconic gardenia in her hair – she was the diva of that era - the Golden Age of Jazz. Not to mention, as a singer, how prolific the songs she sang were. So it was called, I think I heard her say; there were happy blues and sad blues, and that was what Billie Holiday sang.
Securing the Exhibit:
As a result of our networking and our communications with SITES at the Smithsonian, we were able to book the Billie Holiday exhibit before its retirement. The WBRM would be the final stop, the very last museum to get “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill” as a traveling exhibit. So we, as a result of the negotiations, were able to say, “Hey, we have a Juke Joint on campus, and we really want to offer to program around women who sing the blues.” This exhibit tied into America’s music history, and we knew we would love to have it. A grant was written, the museum received it at a very good rate, and the result was the “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill” exhibit.
A Soulful Entertainer in America:
I was excited to see that there was a traveling exhibit on Billie Holiday. I knew her through reading books, the award-winning film “Lady Sings the Blues,” starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Ricard Pryor (1972), and the film “New Orleans” starring Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong (1947). Watching these movies, I said, “what a beautiful diva she was, representing Black women in the entertainment field.
During her early years, Billie Holiday sang to survive. It was all about survival for her. I don’t know if she sang as much to entertain us as much as she sang for her own survival. Both she and her mother lived a harsh, abusive life. And based on what I’ve read and seen, studying Billie Holiday, unfortunately, once she became addicted, it was more about survival. As a young woman, she had to pay to eat and pay the rent, but then once she became an addict, the survival mode moved beyond just where she was going to sleep and what am I going to eat. So again, that is the tragedy in all that beauty; there was so much tragedy. And that is what I see in knowing her story; looking at these photographs, I see so much beauty, but then again, you know of the tragedy behind her life story.
Once you know her life story, through reading the books, and the movies, what a beautiful diva she was, representing Black women in the entertainment field but what a tragic life she had. It’s just like America. So much beauty but so much tragedy.
I think it’s vital for us to tell our story about the history of America by using art as much as possible. Art mimics history, and history mimics art. Art helps us to tell our stories of the tragic history of America so that people can learn by listening and seeing the past from the perspective of this artist, whether through the photographic lens, musicians, singers, poets, or painters. And through this photographic exhibit, I think for those of us who loved the music of Billie Holiday and who feel the passion of her life story, this would be an ideal way for us to see her. Learn more about her and celebrate her life by viewing this art through these very, very rare, huge, large photographic images.
The Final Destination for the Billie Holiday Exhibit Ends at the WBRM:
Angelique and I often speak about art advocacy for rural communities. So, exhibits like the Smithsonian’s Billie Holiday exhibit, which has traveled the country to cities much more extensive than Port Allen, will arrive at the WBRM. And as advocates for art, history, and science exhibits of national importance, this exhibit of magnitude, to visit our rural community, we were just so pleased that the Smithsonian Institution granted us the exhibit. In our small town of Port Allen, located in West Baton Rouge, to let us be the ones to share this beautiful photographic exhibit with people from our local communities and with our Louisiana friends.
To the surrounding community, all you have to do is come. For those people who accept the WBRM invitation, I hope you will step into the room, sit, and hear Billie Holiday. Listen to her sing about love, about pain. Sit and listen to her voice, and then the exhibit will speak for itself. Sometimes I say as curators, we always want to try to explain what the artist means, but we’re speaking from our perspective, and to me, that can narrow the view of what or how the art should truly be appreciated. So, I want to say, for those who visit this exhibit, you will see Billie Holiday in a new light. It’s all in the beauty of her voice, the way she phrases, the poetic lyrics, and the way she expresses her pain; you can really understand why she became an American Icon in the genre of blues as much as in the genre of jazz.
In Closing:
In closing, I’m just so excited to see the WBRM continue to receive quality traveling exhibits, especially coming from the success of “Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion,” from Exhibits USA, and now the SITES this exhibition from the Smithsonian Museum Institution. Wow! The WBRM is a treasure!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.