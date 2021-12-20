On January 8th, The West Baton Rouge Museum will open a new exhibit titled Life in the 1940s in West Baton Rouge. The exhibit will feature artifacts and photographs from the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s permanent collection that highlight one of the most event filled decades in history. Life the 1940s in West Baton Rouge will be on display through March 20th, 2022 in The Brick Gallery.
The decade opened with a nation at war, and everyone on the home front pitching in to do their part. At the same time, this generation was also witness to amazing innovations and cultural shifts that helped propel America into a brighter future. For all of their tragedy, the 1940s were ultimately characterized by triumph. They were years of growth and strength for many West Baton Rouge residents. Walk through this compelling time with images and artifacts from the Historical Association’s collection and see what made the 1940s such a unique time in West Baton Rouge history.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is a regional history museum located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen. For more information, call 225-336-2422 or visit WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
