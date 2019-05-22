On Saturday, May 18, at the university’s commencement ceremony. The following West Baton Rouge natives earned bachelor’s degrees:
Lemond A. Adolph of Addis, Management
Nichole A. Delaney of Addis, Elementary Education Grades 1-5 Katie L. Smith of Addis, Spec Educ M/MOD Grades 1-5 Lanesha D. Taylor of Addis, Health and Physical Educ K-12; Madison C. Graham of Brusly, Accounting
Logann E. Callahan of Port Allen, Criminal Justice
Ali L. DeLany of Port Allen, Nursing
Brianna A. Duhon of Port Allen, Nursing
Rebecca A. Haydel of Port Allen, Kinesiology
Madison J. Laprarie of Port Allen, Health and Physical Educ K-12 Ncole A. Merritt of Port Allen, General Studies
Juan P. Najar, Jr. of Port Allen, Marketing
