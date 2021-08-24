The West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary presented a check to Cassy Brou, Principal of Cohn Elementary School to purchase instructional supplies and other items for students.
Valencia Parker Allen, President of the West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary said the organization adopted Cohn Elementary School several years ago as a part of their outreach mission activities. Each school year the West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary purchases personal items and supplies and gives them to the school to distribute to the students.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Woman’s Auxiliary is an auxiliary of the West Baton Rouge Parish Minister’s Conference under the Fourth District Missionary Baptist Association.
