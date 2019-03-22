The 2019 Relay for Life benefitting the American Cancer Society will kick-off at 5:30 p.m.on Friday, April 5 at Brusly High School. The opening ceremonies will feature a Survivor Lap and Caregiver Lap as well as the National Anthem by Kaleb Saizon of Port Allen High School.
Relay for Life is an event packed with fun for the family with several performances, a car show, inflatables, petting zoos, and food. The WBR Oasis Jazz Band, Rockin’ Mozart Academy, Daisha Badon, Panther Sound and Band of Blue will perform along with local high school and middle school cheerleaders.
Throughout the evening, attendees may participate in personalized honor and memory laps.
The evening will end with a luminaria ceremony at 9:30 p.m. to remember and honor those who have battled and those currently battling cancer.
