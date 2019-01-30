Senior Spirit members gathered at the Addis Community Center on January 23, 2019 for the fast paced dice game of BUCO. Joyce and Kenneth Barbier chaired the event. Pictured above are winners from the morning and afternoon sessions.
WBR Senior Spirit is a program of the WBR Parks and Recreation Department.
(0) comments
