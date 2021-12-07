Beta

On December 1, 2021, Holy Family Church in Port Allen hosted its monthly Senior Citizen Supper.  Much to the delight of those in attendance, the Port Allen Middle School Beta Club serenaded the crowd by singing Christmas Carols.  The singers also crafted each senior with a homemade Christmas ornament.  Holy Family School 2nd graders also shared their Christmas Cheer by making Christmas cards for each senior.  After dining on a delicious meal, door prizes were handed out and each senior was presented with a Christmas gift bag.  

