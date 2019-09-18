LAKE CHARLES, LA – It’s an exciting time to be in the chamber of commerce industry and to be a chamber in Louisiana. Many chambers have risen to the challenge to provide unparalleled leadership and direction, helping their members and communities thrive. This type of performance reflects the solid organizational infrastructure built through much hard work and diligence.
It is the goal of the LACCE Chamber of the Year Award program to recognize those chambers that have distinguished themselves and their community through excellence in chamber management. Entries were judged by an out-of-state panel of judges comprised of current chamber executives. Recognition is based on the past 12-month’s accomplishments.
To be considered, a chamber must submit examples of growth and progress in three areas vital to an organization’s success: community development, organizational development, and professional development. West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce was proud to win Louisiana’s State Chamber of the Year in the mid-sized category.
“The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce’s mission states—To be the voice of business while promoting growth and a high quality of life in West Baton Rouge Parish—and the entire community, coming together in partnership, is making this a reality each day. While we are a member-services organization, we have made it a priority to serve our entire parish by putting words into tangible actions. Speaking on behalf of the Chamber, connecting commerce and community is the best part of what we get to do every day,” said Executive Director Jamie Hanks.
“As Chairman of the Board for the West Baton Rouge Chamber, my goal this year was to focus on connecting Chamber members to the citizens of our wonderful parish,” said Glen Daigle. “The initiatives that we have put into place to make that happen have been extremely successful. This award only confirms the value that the Chamber and its membership bring to West Baton Rouge Parish!”
West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley L. Berthelot, Jr. remarked, “As the recipient of the 2019 Chamber of the year Award, the West Baton Rouge Chamber has done it again! Another win for the smallest parish in the state, where our Chamber is committed to helping business and industry thrive, promoting community involvement and improving the quality of life for everyone in West Baton Rouge Parish. Congratulations to Jamie Hanks and her team!”
Last year, the West Baton Rouge Chamber received its accreditation through LACCE. This prestigious award was designed to distinguish the high quality, expertise, and strong leadership displayed by accredited chambers. Today, our chamber remains honored to make up a total of 14 chambers of commerce in the state that have been recognized with this distinction.
“The dedication put forth in every initiative the Chamber takes on by Membership Director Sharon Oubre-Williams and Events and Operations Coordinator Anais Brand Anzaldua leaves me speechless. I am incredibly grateful to our team and for a dedicated village of volunteers who enable our organization to progress each year,” Hanks concluded. “This type of performance reflects the solid organizational infrastructure built through much hard work and diligence. This truly represents that our entire community works together to make ‘The West Side The Best Side.’’’
(LACCE is the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana. LACCE equips chamber professionals with leadership development opportunities and tools to build innovative chambers.)
