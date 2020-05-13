Now through Labor Day, West Baton Rouge Museum is holding a COVID Art and Essay Contest Series comprised of a research project and a monthly online crowd sourced creative art contest to stay connected to the community during this Coronavirus season.
Middle and high school students are invited to put their research and writing skills to practice for an opportunity to win a cash prize provided by the Frank Carruth III Children’s Fund. One student from each level will be selected as the winner based on their 300 word essay.
The theme for the monthly creative art contest is simply: “Show us what you are doing during this time of social distancing.” Participation is open to children and adults of all ages. A virtual exhibit will be developed to share participants’ artwork, photographs, videos, poems, songs, journal entries, or other creative outlets on the West Baton Rouge Museum website and social media. One entry per month will be selected to receive a "West Baton Rouge Museum COVID Care Package."
Participation for either contest is FREE. For more information or for an application form, call 225-336-2422 Ext. 200.
