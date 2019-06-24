The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted the Baton Rouge French Music Association Cajun Jam Session Sunday, June 23. The Museum is the new, permanent host for the Cajun Jam Sessions every third Sunday of the month.
Each month, a different artist will lead a group of interested musicians from throughout the area.
A space will be set up in the Brick Gallery for musicians, spectators, and even dancers.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.
