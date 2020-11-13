West Baton Rouge Museum will host its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. Celebrate the season with a French flair along with some of our favorite activities that visitors look forward to year after year.
Visitors of all ages will enjoy an elf scavenger hunt, apple cider and gingerbread, ornament making traditional craft demonstrations, a visit from Père Noël, musical performances, and merriment. Visitors will also learn about Cajun and Creole seasonal folkways, traditions, and songs.
To insure the health and safety of all and a contactless experience, visitors should wear masks and stay six feet apart. Many of the activities will be held in open air spaces. This program is FREE and open to the public.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please visit www.westbatonrougeuseum.org or call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200.
