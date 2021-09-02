Due to the devastation of Hurricane Ida, the State Fire Marshall and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner have issued a cease and desist order for all private burning. West Baton Rouge Parish is included in the parishes this applies to.
Private burnings are only allowed after receiving permission from the local government and fire department. The order is effective at 5 p.m. and will last until the rescinded by the State Fire Marshall and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner.
The burn ban, per State Fire Marshall H. “Butch” Browning, “…will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”
The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.
