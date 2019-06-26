WBRT Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the winner of the credit union’s first annual scholarship.
Tyren Thompson, a 2019 Madison Preparatory Academy graduate, was awarded the $500.00 WBRT FCU Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was created in honor of the founders and volunteers of the credit union. It was open to WBRT Federal Credit Union members and was awarded based on academics and extracurricular activities.
Thompson plans to attend Southern University in the fall and major in mechanical engineering. As a credit union founded by West Baton Rouge Parish educators, WBRT Federal Credit Union is proud to continue to offer financial support to a young member planning to continue his education after high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.