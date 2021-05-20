WBRT Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the credit union’s annual scholarship. Ayshia Whaley, a 2021 Port Allen High School graduate, was awarded the $500.00 WBRT FCU Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of the founders and dedicated volunteers of the credit union. It was open to WBRT Federal Credit Union members and was awarded based on the student’s academics and extracurricular activities.
Ms. Whaley plans to study Nursing at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University in the fall. It is our sincere wish that Ms. Whaley continue to achieve her academic and career goals in the future. WBRT Federal Credit Union looks forward to continue to invest in the community that we are so privileged to serve.
