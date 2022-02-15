The redistricting process is in full force in Louisiana. State legislators have been meeting in a special session since last week to determine how the maps will ultimately be drawn. The redistricting process happens once every 10 years following the census count. The outcome of this process impacts our communities for the next 10 years. It’s so vitally important we the people show up throughout this process and give our input to how these maps are drawn. Our organization and other local civil rights organizations have been present and visible throughout this entire process because we understand the impact the outcome of this redistricting process will have on the people of Louisiana particularly people of color.
Our organization Ripe for Victory work to build civic power in communities of color and we do this work through voter and civic education outreach and career development services. Our focus is on people who have traditionally been left out the political process, particularly underserved communities of color. The work we do is focused on East and West Baton Rouge parishes. During our door to door get out the vote outreach last year, I was shocked to learn how Louisiana’s one majority minority congressional district 2 is awfully gerrymandered. Gerrymandering is drawing boundaries of political districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals or that dilutes the voting power of members of ethnic or linguistic minority group. While doing voter outreach in Port Allen we learned one side of Highway 1 South is congressional district 2 and the opposite side is congressional district 6. Two separate congressional districts exist in one small zip code. It was very confusing for us. We realized after the fact that we were knocking on folks’ doors in district 6 and telling them to vote in district 2 election. This type of splitting up districts also known as cracking and packing districts dilute the voting power of a particular group of people across many districts.
Louisiana currently has one majority minority congressional district. This is a district where one or more racial, ethnic, and/or religious minorities make up a majority of the local population. Communities of color make up 33 percent of the state’s population which is why Louisiana need a second majority minority congressional district to give fair representation to all Louisianans including people of color. We the people must show up throughout the special session at the Louisiana state capitol to make sure our voices are heard in this redistricting process. We must demand our legislators do what is right for the people of Louisiana and not what is in their best interest. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The time is always right to do what is right” It’s time we take Louisiana in the right direction and drawing equitable maps in this redistricting process is a step in the right direction. You can learn more about the work we do at www.ripeforvictory.org
Thank You!
Cynthia Young
President & Founder
Ripe for Victory
