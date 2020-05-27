Welcome to Joha’s Table!

What is your favorite meal?
Your answer might be a specific meal from your childhood. Maybe a food cooked by a particular person.
If I ask you to explain why, your answer would likely bring us to your past, to a specific moment in life that became significant. Think about it - those flavors and aromas bring you back to that precise moment of life.
I believe that our favorite foods tell our personal history. They narrate the story of the places, people and circumstances that have crossed our paths, and have defined who we are. Food reflects our identity. And sitting around the table is where we share those memories and create new ones. It’s there – at the table, where life happens, where decisions are made, where strangers become family.
My name is Johana Williams – or Joha for short. We may be strangers now, but I’m hoping that this column will be a table of sorts - a place where we can share our lives and our stories.
I have spent large portions of life living in different places around the world. I lived in Venezuela and México during my childhood and early adulthood, and Singapore and several countries in Asia as a missionary. Now, here in Port Allen.
A little over 10 years ago, while visiting this community for the first time, I met the man who would become my husband while sitting around a lunch table in Port Allen.Little did I know, at the time, that this quaint little city near the Mississippi River would come to be known as home.
Some of you may know my husband, Aaron Williams, who was the editor of the West Side Journal for several years.
I moved to West Baton Rouge after getting married in 2016. My husband and I are still very involved in missions, constantly traveling back and forth. Africa, the Middle East and South America are some of the places we have been together over the last couple of years.
Every time we go to a new place, I connect with the people through food. I sit at the table and taste their flavors. I learn about their cultures, their recipes, cooking tricks and techniques, all while seeing old friends, and making new ones.
In my life, food has been an instrument to connect to people and cultures, because who doesn’t enjoy good food?
It is a language that has, involuntarily at first, expressed who I am, as a believer of God, a wife, an endless learner, a mentor, and so much more.
This column is going to be my way to honor and show my respect to those cultures, people and places. It’s an exciting opportunity for me to share with the community that has embraced me as one of your own, and has taught me new ways to live and see life.
I invite you to walk this journey with me, learning and trying new and old recipes. I invite you to laugh and cry with my stories. I invite you to make memories with me. Why? Because, our food tells our story.
The Journal’s editorial staff has been so gracious to allow me to write a column where I will be sharing my stories, my life, and my recipes with you, and I’m so excited about the opportunity. I truly look forward to sharing with you all, and I’m happy we are on this journey together.
Welcome to Joha’s Table!
Follow Joha's Table on Facebook, Instagram (@JohasTable) or on her blog - Johastable.com
Want to get in touch? Email Johastable@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.