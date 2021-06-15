Is a well-done steak on a first date a dealbreaker? Sure is, say almost half of all Louisianans.
In a recent survey of 2,000 respondents, 47% of respondents in The Pelican State claim they wouldn’t date someone who liked their steak prepared in a different way than they did (compared to a national average of 56%).
The survey also found 50% of respondents judge everyone for their steak choices,
not just potential romantic partners.
Others said (53%) they’ll eat whatever is put in front of them regardless of how it’s cooked
In fact, almost 2 in 3 (62%) respondents insist on manning the grill themselves at barbecues and other friendly gatherings, as well as 2 in 3 (68%) men compared to 56% of all women.
Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of JBS USA, the survey also found that 26% repurpose their leftovers into an entirely new dish, rather than putting in a sandwich (27%) or simply reheating it to eat as is (24%).
Respondents said that they eat steak five times per month on average, in fact they consume 12,88 oz of it per month too!
The survey also revealed that one out of five say they’ve never actually prepared one on their own before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.