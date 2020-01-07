(Editor’s note: This is the first of two articles on artist Henry Watson, a woodcarver, who has gained famed with his work, including marketing it at the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans and the city’s Jazz and Heritage Festival. His work now is on display in homes and art galleries all over the world and at least a dozen publications have written about him. In this part, Watson’s humble beginnings are explained.)
Henry Watson has known since he was a teenager what he wanted to be—a professional artist, a woodcarver. He works with an unusual medium, old cypress wood, but it’s appropriate for his subject matter.
“I carve for people all over the world now, but on any day, when they come here or if I’m somewhere doing a demonstration, I’m going to be doing these little cabins,” Watson said, like the ones he grew up around.
“One day, coming soon, you’re not going to have cabins like that left anywhere,” he continued. “I’m preserving our history and our way of life. I’m capturing it through my carving.”
“Some of the buildings I’ve done carvings of are gone, even some of the plantations,” Watson said. “We’re losing a lot and all the time, but I’ve preserved them in my woodcarving.”
Watson’s story begins on a dot on the map of Louisiana near Livonia called Valverda. “When I was a child, it was just a row of small houses and an old sugar mill stack.”
His grandmother lived in one of those houses, his aunt in another. “All that’s left now is the smokestack. Other than that, Valverda is gone.”
“It was like a little community,” Watson said. “That’s where I learned the history of the area. That’s where I learned the beauty of those tiny cabins.”
“If you ask me why I do what I do, it’s because of that little place called Valverda,” he continued, adding his favorite subjects have always been “the little cabins, the shotgun houses…the kind of stuff I grew up surrounded by.”
His parents and the rest of his nuclear family moved around a lot and into different school districts, so Watson moved in with his grandmother so he could remain in the Livonia High School district.
“I tell folks the story behind the woodcarving is Livonia High,” Watson said. “Had I not made it to Livonia High, I probably would be doing this now.”
The school’s art teacher, A.B. Crochet, taught woodcarving, but only to advanced art students. So Watson began taking the classes leading up to it, learning to draw in Art I and to paint in Art II. All along, though, his focus was on woodcarving.
“I loved it when I first saw it,” Watson said of the art form that’s made him famous.
“I saw those older students beating on that board and what they were creating and that’s what interested me,” he said. “That’s what got my attention. I watched them and I paid attention and I learned.”
“By the time I got to Art II, I’d learned what they were doing it and I couldn’t wait until it was my turn,” Watson said.
At the time, the now 15-year-old was working at the school, cleaning up the classrooms and preparing them for the next day of school, including the art classroom. That gave him access to the tools he wanted so badly.
“I couldn’t afford to buy my own tools and besides, there was no place near where I lived to buy them, so that’s how I got my first experience,” Watson said. “After I was done with my chores, I was back there in that classroom, beating on that wood.”
“Occasionally, I’d get so carried away with it, I’d borrow some of the tools and go home and I’d work with them all night,” he said. “On Fridays, sometimes I’d bring them home and work with them all weekend.”
It was because of his involvement with art at Livonia High that Watson made his first influential connection—“Miss Lucy” Parlange, the owner of the plantation on False River just outside New Roads bearing the family name
“Had I not met her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today,” Watson said. “She took an interest in my work. She bought the first piece I ever sold.”
She also encouraged him to continue doing what he was doing.
“When somebody tells you you’re great at something that you just started doing, wow, that’s unbelievable,” Watson said.
He met the woman who would become his patron during a small festival in New Roads where the Livonia High art students had a booth selling their art.
Parlange passed by, stopped and examined some of the pieces he had in the booth. “Before I Leave here, I’m going to buy one,” she told him.
“I got so excited,” Watson said, adding he had no idea he’d actually sell something so he had no clue what to charge her. He settled on $7.
“She bought it, I got the $7 and it opened up my world,” he said. “When you find out somebody likes your work and will buy it, it’s a thrill like no other.”
Watson has come a long way in the 40 years since. While his first piece was sold for a mere $7, now it takes thousands to purchase one of his larger carvings.
