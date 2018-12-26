Another successful West Baton Rouge Cookery Contest was held on Friday, Dec. 2. WBR 4-H held the parish Beef, Rice, Seafood, and Sugar Cookery Contest at the 4-H Office in Port Allen.
Elliott Scroggs, the parish 4-H agent, announced the winners.
First place Sugar No-Bake: Carsyn Boudreaux
First place Sugar Baked: Halsey Coco
Second place Sugar Baked: Joshua Espinoza
Third place Sugar Baked: Connor Alexander
First place Seafood/Shrimp: Connor Alexander
First place Beef One-Dish Meal: Abigail Espinoza
First Place winners will compete in the district show in January.
WBR 4-H issued a big thank you to Junior Leaders Angelle Martin, Breann Keowen, and Alyssa Keowen for assistance with set up, judging and clean up. Thanks to Elizabeth Espinoza, volunteer for Cohn and Port Allen Elementary, for help with organization and clean up and Jaye Guerin, Administrative Coordinator, for administrative duties and photography skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.