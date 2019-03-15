It’s strawberry time! The West Baton Rouge 4-H Office is conducting their annual Strawberry Sale. Strawberries will be delivered to the West Baton Rouge Extension Office on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Strawberries are being sold for $20.00 a flat.
Tomatoes, peppers and eggplants are also available for purchase Monday through Friday for $1.00 a plant at 210 Turner Road in Port Allen.
If you would like to order strawberries, fill out the form below and return it to the 4-H Office by Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Please make checks payable to WBR 4-H Foundation. For more information contact the 4-H Office at (225) 336-2416.
