Voter Registration Drive held on National Voter Registration Day at Brusly High.

The West Baton Rouge Association of Educators will host a voter registration drive Saturday Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Brusly High School.

Who is invited?

  • All students ages 17-18 not registered to vote
  • All 2020 graduates not registered to vote
  • Any citizen wishing to vote

