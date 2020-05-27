KK Blanchard is the newest seamstress to join the Born With Angel Wings ministry. Her sewing experience & desire to volunteer make her a perfect fit. Her story is both interesting and inspiring.
KK said, “I should give credit to my mom, Ruth Gascon, for my passion for sewing. She has been a seamstress her entire life, so I guess it’s only natural that I follow in her footsteps. Mom would see dresses that she liked in newspaper ads, make her own patterns, and sew them for me and my two sisters.
I began sewing as a child with my first sewing machine that I received for Christmas one year. It was a miniature version of a Singer sewing machine with a hand crank on the side. I still have that sewing machine!
Through the years I made a lot of my own clothes, including my own wedding gown. Just like my mom, I saw a wedding gown in a magazine and decided that was it.
One day I approached Ruth Stanley about volunteering some time in a sewing ministry at our church. She told me she would let me know, but she thought that I might be interested in volunteering for this organization that she recently got involved with called Born With Angel Wings. She told me a little bit about their mission and that a workshop was going to be held soon. So I attended my first workshop on February 22, 2020. As I was leaving that day, someone asked me if I wanted to take a donated wedding gown with me. I took one wedding gown and some of the donated trim and lace to get started. I was urged to take whatever I thought was needed.
I am so glad that I did because not long after that we were in the midst of COVID-19 quarantine. I have made several dresses when I had time. My supply of lace was a little limited so I started digging through my stash of fabric and left over lace to see what could be used. One of my favorite angel gowns is one made from fabric I used for my grand-daughter’s first communion dress. The lace that I used was left over from my own wedding dress that is 46 years old. This particular dress has a very vintage look due to the age of the lace. I always wondered why I kept those few little scraps. Now I know!
I am truly honored to be a WBR seamstress for Born With Angel Wings, along with all of the talented volunteers on the Westside. I’m looking forward to the next work-shop. Although Born With Angel Wings was unable to hold workshops for several months due to COVID-19, many volunteers continued to work at home. COVID-19 did not hinder the mission in delivering the angel boxes either. We understand that the parents are very appreciative of the garments included to dress their little ones for Heaven.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.