West Baton Rouge celebrates Prom Apr 19, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hannah Swarner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brusly and Port Allen High School celebrated prom on Saturday, April 17. Close 1 of 6 Brusly High 2021 Prom Queen Milan Davis and King Broc Dicapo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brusly High School Prom 2021 1 of 6 Brusly High 2021 Prom Queen Milan Davis and King Broc Dicapo. Brusly High's 2021 Prom theme was "Masquerade Nights." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News ‘The real threat is not taking action’: Experts say renewable energy poses an opportunity, not a threat, to Louisiana Baton Rouge Native Enters NBA Draft West Baton Rouge celebrates Prom PAHS softball ends season with loss to Slaughter Community Charter Denham Springs man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash Brusly bests U-High 1-0 in pitchers' duel Baton Rouge man arrested for shooting at Port Allen casino Friday Body recovered from Intracoastal Canal Friday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody recovered from Intracoastal Canal FridayBaton Rouge man arrested for shooting at Port Allen casino FridayAuthorities responding to shooting at Wildfire Casino on LA 415, no injuries reportedSeniors should prepare now for an EmergencyLong-awaited parade celebrates PAHS state titlesCity Council agrees to push decision on termination of Port Allen Police officer to next monthMan charged with negligent homicide in 16-car pile-up that killed a teenagerCity Council approves majority of Chief's reorganization planPort Allen Police officer charged with malfeasance, aggravated batteryWestbound lane closures on US 190 in Erwinville April 20-22 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Apr 19 Addis VFW monthly meeting Mon, Apr 19, 2021 Apr 20 West Baton Rouge Parish Library bookmobile stop Tue, Apr 20, 2021 Apr 20 West Baton Rouge Parish School Board Tue, Apr 20, 2021 Apr 20 West Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tue, Apr 20, 2021 Apr 20 COINS computer classes Tue, Apr 20, 2021 Apr 21 COINS computer classes Wed, Apr 21, 2021 Apr 22 Food Bank Distribution Thu, Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22 Jack's Running Club Thu, Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22 Jack's Running Club Thu, Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22 Healing Hearts Grief Share Thu, Apr 22, 2021 Follow us on Facebook LAwestsidejournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by WestSideJournal Latest e-Edition The West Side Journal The West Side Journal Newspaper Ads Bids & Notices 2/22/2018 (Classifieds asset) Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.