The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce luncheon scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 has been cancelled.
The luncheon was to host keynote speaker Brandon Landry, founder and CEO of Walk-On's Bistreau and Bar. The event will be rescheduled, but the date has yet to be determined.
Check back to this article for updates.
