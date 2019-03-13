March Membership Luncheon featuring State House District 18 Candidate Forum
Hear from the two run-off candidates Jeremy Lacombe and Tammi Fabre Wednesday, March 27, 2019
11:30 am: Registration/Networking
Noon: Program
Location:
Addis Community Center
7520 Highway 1, Addis, LA 70710
REGISTER NOW
anais@wbrchamber.org or call (225) 383-3140
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.