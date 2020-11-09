The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized two West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce employees with the 2020 Service Award at its 2020 Annual Conference held today via Zoom.
Executive Director Jamie Hanks and Membership Director Sharon Oubre-Williams received service awards. Oubre-Williams earned a 15-year service award and Hanks earned a 5-year service award.
The service awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
LACCE presents a certificate of service for each five-year increment of service. Service includes a combination of executive and staff employment time in all chambers of commerce.
