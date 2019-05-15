Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will serve as the keynote speaker for the May Networking Luncheon hosted by the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Registration and networking begins at 11:30, the program will begin at noon in the Lod Cook Hotel & Conference Center, 3848 West Lakeshore Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Register now by contacting anais@wbrchamber.org or call (225) 383-3140
Cost is $25 for members and $30 future members.
