The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce will host Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) via telephone town hall for a COVID-19 and economic reopening update on Tuesday, July 14 at noon.
President Donald Trump selected Cassidy to serve on the task force to council on reopening the economy amid and following the coronavirus pandemic. Cassidy previously served on the Health task force for developing the CARES Act, a $2 trillion relief bill passed by Congress last month.
All residents of the parish are invited to attend. Membership of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is not required to attend.
RSVP to Executive Director Jamie Hanks via email at Jamie@wbrchamber.org to receive a link to join the call. Include any questions for Sen. Cassidy in your RSVP email.
