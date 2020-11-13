West Baton Rouge first responders and B1 Bank will host a blood drive in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center on Saturday, Nov. 21 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
B1 Bank is located at 320 N. Alexander Ave.
Donors should:
- Be 17 years or older (16 with parental consent)
- Eat before donating
- Wear a face covering
- Bring a photo ID
- Bring reading glasses, if necessary
