The West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club hosted its annual Christmas Coffee on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The Garden and Civic Club members along with their guests and local officials enjoyed an afternoon of food and flowers. The event committee members made flower arrangements and decorations. Each club member made the food and drinks that was served.
West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club hosts annual Christmas Coffee
