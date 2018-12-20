+18 
Garden Club Coffee.JPG

Hostesses pictured left to right- Ruth Stanley, Kim Callegan, Nancy Jones,Kym Cashiola, Cindy Lowe, Ada Hebert, Trudy Millard, JoAnn Newchurch, Robyn Ce-dotal -co-chairman, Kym Cashiola and JoAnn Newchurch.

The West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club hosted its annual Christmas Coffee on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The Garden and Civic Club members along with their guests and local officials enjoyed an afternoon of food and flowers. The event committee members made flower arrangements and decorations. Each club member made the food and drinks that was served. 

