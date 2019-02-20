Mary Costello gave a presentation on flower arranging and Vice President Andrea spoke about Founder’s Day to the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club. This year the club celebrates 91 years of gardening and civic involvement.
The meeting took place in the home of club member, Terry Guidry in Brusly on February 12.
