Garden Ladies

Glen Daigle, self-proclaimed “Bird Nerd,”a West Baton Rouge native shared his love for birds with the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club on February 8. He talked about local birds, what to feed them and caring of feeders. Seen here, left to right, are Trudy Millard, President, Elisa Tubbs, Chair, Dena Culpeppe, Helen Gossman, Janice Hebert, Julie Millard, Alena Prejean and speaker Glen Daigle. In other club news, Port Allen Middle School has established a Garden Club this school year with the guidance of the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club. Some of the faculty and students visited to share their experiences. 

