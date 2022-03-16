March hostesses for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club at Ag Center are: Janelle Woods, Diana LeBlanc, Mary Vince, Leigh Prather, chairwoman Riette LeBlanc and President Trudy Millard. Along with a business meeting, the member enrichment activity was enjoyed with each member painting a clay flower pot.
West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club holds March meeting at LSU Ag Center
