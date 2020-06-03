To accompany its reopening to the public, the West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to announce the return of the Old Time Music Open Jam on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3-5PM. This jam will take place outdoors with musicians on the covered porch of the museum’s Juke Joint and guests under the shade of sprawling oak trees. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be cancelled.
As part of its cultural offerings, West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting this program to allow musicians to informally play acoustic instruments including but not limited to guitar, bass, fiddle, dulcimer, and accordion to name a few. No amps please. As space allows, this jam session will be open for any musician to join in to play tunes including Old Country, Bluegrass, and folk music. The public is invited to listen in as they stroll through the museum’s campus. To insure the health and safety of all and a contactless experience, musicians and visitors alike should bring their own lawn chairs, masks, and refreshments. This program is FREE and open to the public.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please call 225-336-2422 extension 200.
